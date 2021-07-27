Volkswagen Taigun production to begin on 18 August

Volkswagen India will officially commence the production of the Taigun on 18 August, 2021. The upcoming Taigun is the first vehicle to be introduced under Volkswagen 2.0 plans. The upcoming SUV is based on the new MQB-AO-IN platform, which is believed to be 30 per cent stiffer than the previous platform.

Mechanically, the Taigun is powered by a 1.0-litre TSI, three-cylinder engine that generates 115bhp and 175Nm of torque. This engine is paired with a six-speed manual unit and a six-speed torque converter automatic unit. Alternatively, customers can also opt for a 1.5-litre TSI, four-cylinder petrol engine that generates 150bhp and 250Nm torque. This engine comes mated to a six-speed manual and a seven-speed DSG automatic unit.

Visually, the Taigun has retained its family styling elements with strong character lines. The SUV features all-LED headlamps with LED DRLs which are flanked by black and grey elements. Moreover, the vehicle gets a thick chrome insert that runs through the width of the bumper and tapers around the fog lamps. The vehicle rides on a set of 17-inch dual-tone diamond-cut alloy wheels with 205/55 tyres.

As for the interior, the Taigun gets a 10-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. The system also offers Connectivity Suite for security and vehicle usage diagnostic. The vehicle gets a multifunction three-spoke steering wheel with silver inserts, a digital instrument cluster, automatic climate control, wireless charging, and more. Additionally, the vehicle will also offer a sunroof.

