Tata Tiago EV bookings to begin on 10 October; test drive from December 2022

Last week, Tata Motors launched the Tiago EV at a starting price of Rs 8.49 lakh (ex-showroom). The Indian carmaker has now announced that the bookings for the electric hatchback will begin on 10 October for Rs 21,000. The bookings can be made either at Tata dealerships or on the brand’s online portal.

Further, customers will be able to take a test drive of the Tiago EV in December-end. This will be followed by deliveries that are slated to begin in January 2023. Initially, Tata Motors will prioritise the production and delivery of the 24kWh battery variants, followed by the mid-range version powered by a 19.2kWh battery pack.

The Tata Tiago EV is offered in XE, XT, XZ+, and XZ+ Tech Lux variants. The 19.2kWh battery pack delivers 60bhp and 110Nm of torque and has a claimed driving range of 250km. Whereas, the 24kWh battery generates 74bhp and 114Nm of peak torque claiming a range of 315km.

