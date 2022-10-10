  • location
            New Tata Tiago EV bookings commence in India

            Gajanan Kashikar

            Gajanan Kashikar

            Monday 10 October 2022,21:22 PM IST

            After launching the Tiago EV in India, Tata has now commenced bookings for the electric hatchback across India for Rs 21,000. The prices of this EV range between Rs 8.49 lakh and Rs 11.49 lakh (introductory, ex-showroom). It is available in four variants and a choice of five paint options. Meanwhile, Tata will start the deliveries in January 2023.

            The exterior highlights of the Tiago EV include projector headlamps, ‘humanity line’ in teal blue, daytime running lights, fog lights, redesigned front bumper, a blanked-off grille, powered outside rearview mirrors with auto-fold function, and 14-inch steel wheels.

            On the feature front, Tata has bestowed it with cruise control, re-gen modes, connected car features via the ZConnect app, smartwatch connectivity, an eight-speaker sound system, a car start/stop switch, leatherette upholstery for the seats, a cooled glove box, i-TPMS, powered boot opening, and seven-inch touchscreen infotainment system.

            The Tiago EV is available with two battery pack options: 24kWh and 19.2kWh, with a claimed range of 315km and 250km, respectively. The former produces 72bhp and 114Nm of torque, while the latter makes 60bhp and 110Nm. It comes with a 3.3kW or 7.2kW home wall box charger. The Tiago EV also supports DC fast charging, with a claimed 57 minutes charging time from 10 to 80 per cent.

            Tata Tiago EV ₹ 8.49 Lakh Onwards
