Tata Tiago and Tigor iCNG AT variants bookings open

Tata Motors is all set to launch the first in India, CNG models with an automatic gearbox option in the country. The carmaker recently teased and now has commenced the bookings of the Tiago and Tigor CNG with automatic transmission. Customers can book the models for a token amount of Rs. 21,000.

The Tiago and the Tigor CNG AMT will be made available in three and two variants, respectively. Moreover, the automaker has also updated the colour options with the new update. With this, the Tiago will get a new Tornado Blue exterior colour and the Tiago NRG will get the Grassland Beige colour. On the other hand, the Tigor sedan can now also be had with Meteor Bronze colour.

Mechanically, both models will be powered by a 1.2-litre NA petrol engine capable of producing 72bhp and 95Nm of peak torque. Additionally, the AMT gearbox will be coupled to the twin-cylinder CNG technology.

