            Maruti Suzuki’s 3 cars to be tested under Bharat NCAP soon

            Jay Shah

            Jay Shah

            Thursday 25 January 2024,12:42 PM IST

            Bharat NCAP kickstarted its operations with the testing of the Tata Safari and Harrier. Now, Maruti Suzuki has announced that the brand will send three models for the crash test.

            Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara Right Front Three Quarter

            The Grand Vitara, Baleno, and Brezza will be sent for the first batch of crash tests. While the former two are retailed through the brand’s Nexa outlets, the Brezza is sold through Arena showrooms. A few weeks back, Maruti had also crash-tested two variants of the Fronx SUV internally.

            While it is not known if the brand will send the model for the BNCAP, the tested vehicle was equipped with dual airbags, ABS with EBD, hill-hold assist, rear parking sensors, seatbelt pre-tensioners with load limiters, and a reminder system.

            Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara
            Maruti SuzukiGrand Vitara ₹ 10.70 Lakh OnwardsCheck On Road Price
            All Maruti Suzuki CarsUpcoming Maruti Suzuki Cars
            Maruti Suzuki | Grand Vitara | Maruti Suzuki Baleno | baleno | Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara | Brezza | Maruti Suzuki Brezza

