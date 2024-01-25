Maruti Suzuki Fronx achieves 1 lakh unit sales milestone

Maruti Suzuki has achieved another milestone with its popular crossover, the Fronx. The automaker has crossed the 1 lakh unit sales milestone with the Fronx in just 10 months of its launch in India. It was introduced in the country in April and is currently available at a starting price of Rs. 7.47 lakh (ex-showroom).

The Maruti Fronx can be had in five variants, namely, Sigma, Delta, Delta Plus, Zeta, and Alpha. It is equipped with a 1.2-litre NA petrol and a 1.0-litre turbo-petrol engine. The transmission duties are handled by a manual and an automatic gearbox option.

Commenting on the milestone, Shashank Srivastava, Senior Executive Officer, Marketing and Sales, Maruti Suzuki India Limited, said, “Fronx was strategically added to our portfolio to address the growing demand for another Compact SUV that blends distinctive design with a captivating driving experience. Achieving one lakh sales in just 10 months demonstrates the exceptional connection Fronx has found with our customers. The Fronx has been instrumental in more than doubling Maruti Suzuki's SUV segment share to 19.7 per cent in CY2023 from 10.4 per cent in 2022.”

