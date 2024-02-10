Tata Tiago and Tigor CNG AMT official mileage announced

Tata has opened a new front on the CNG fight with an automatic version for its Tiago and Tigor CNG. We know about the cars and what they have to offer and now the official mileage has been revealed for both the cars.

The official mileage is 28.06km/kg for the Tiago and Tigor CNG AMT. This is an increase of 1.57kmpl over the CNG MT model. Powering both cars is Tata’s 1.2-litre four-cylinder petrol unit which in CNG guise produces 72bhp/95Nm. The manual is a five-speed unit while the automatic is a five-speed automated manual.

The Tiago CNG AMT is offered in four variants, namely XTA, XZA+, XZA+ dual-tone, and XZA NRG, while the Tigor CNG AMT is available in two variants – XZA and XZA+. In addition to all the upgrades, Tata has introduced a blue for the Tiago and copper for the Tigor.

Tata | Tiago | Tata Tiago | Tigor | Tata Tigor