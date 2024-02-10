    Recently Viewed
            Maruti Ertiga surpasses 10 lakh unit sales milestone

            Pawan Mudaliar

            Pawan Mudaliar

            Saturday 10 February 2024,19:00 PM IST

            Maruti Suzuki has announced the 10 lakh unit sales milestone of its three-row MPV, the Ertiga. This Renault Triber-rival went on sale in India in 2012 and has become the fastest MPV to reach this milestone in the country.

            Currently, Maruti offers the Ertiga in four variants – LXi(O), VXi(O), ZXi(O), and ZXi Plus. Mechanically, it is powered by a 1.5-litre petrol engine with smart hybrid technology, offering a fuel efficiency of up to 20.51-kmpl. Also on offer is a CNG variant that returns a mileage of 26.11-km/kg. The prices of the model range from Rs. 8.69 lakh to Rs. 13.03 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom).

            Commenting on the Maruti Suzuki Ertiga’s success, Shashank Srivastava, Senior Executive Officer, Marketing and Sales, Maruti Suzuki India Limited, said, “The Ertiga has redefined the concept of an MPV as a stylish and technologically advanced offering. It has become a preferred choice for young, tech-conscious customers who love spending time with family and friends, building collective experiences at every stage. The modern appeal of the Ertiga has seen first-time customers for the MPV increase up to 41 per cent driven by a rise in younger urban customers. It’s also worth noting that 66 per cent of the Ertiga buyers consider it as a pre-determined choice, cementing its picture-perfect appeal as a lifestyle family vehicle. The stylish, versatile, and dependable Ertiga is a hit across the country in both urban and rural markets, with an impressive 37.5 per cent segment market share.”

