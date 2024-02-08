Next-generation Maruti Dzire rendered

The next-generation Maruti Swift was showcased a few months ago and hot on its heels will be a new-generation Dzire compact sedan that’s been spotted testing in India recently. This will be the 4th generation of the sedan (the third as a compact) and it is expected to be offered with both petrol and CNG power.

CarWale’s official render shows the exterior design of the new Dzire and we can see it retains the familiar silhouette but obviously with the new face that comprises a new oblong grille, chrome lip and the shape of the headlamps. The other bit is of course the new wheels which we expect will continue to be 185/65 R15 units.

We have also rendered the cabin of the Dzire and you can see that it will pick up new Swift’s layout and elements in its entirety but with beige over black colour scheme as opposed to Swift’s all-black layout. Features are expected to include a 10-inch display for the infotainment system, a new climate control interface, a 360-degree camera, and height adjustment for the driver’s seat and steering wheel.

The new Swift has got a new 1.2-litre hybrid petrol but we expect that both the Dzire and Swift will continue (in India) with the familiar 1.2-litre K-series petrol. This engine produces 89bhp/113Nm and is mated to either a five-speed MT or a five-speed AMT. The Dzire only has two major rivals in the form of the Honda Amaze and the Hyundai Aura.

Source: CarWale

