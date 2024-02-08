    Recently Viewed
      Trending Searches

        Please Tell Us Your City

        location icon
          location iconClose
            Sorry!! No Matching Results found. Try Again.
            Close

            Next-generation Maruti Dzire rendered

            Desirazu Venkat

            Desirazu Venkat

            Friday 09 February 2024,10:45 AM IST

            The next-generation Maruti Swift was showcased a few months ago and hot on its heels will be a new-generation Dzire compact sedan that’s been spotted testing in India recently. This will be the 4th generation of the sedan (the third as a compact) and it is expected to be offered with both petrol and CNG power.

            CarWale’s official render shows the exterior design of the new Dzire and we can see it retains the familiar silhouette but obviously with the new face that comprises a new oblong grille, chrome lip and the shape of the headlamps. The other bit is of course the new wheels which we expect will continue to be 185/65 R15 units.

            Maruti Suzuki Dzire Dashboard

            We have also rendered the cabin of the Dzire and you can see that it will pick up new Swift’s layout and elements in its entirety but with beige over black colour scheme as opposed to Swift’s all-black layout. Features are expected to include a 10-inch display for the infotainment system, a new climate control interface, a 360-degree camera, and height adjustment for the driver’s seat and steering wheel.

            The new Swift has got a new 1.2-litre hybrid petrol but we expect that both the Dzire and Swift will continue (in India) with the familiar 1.2-litre K-series petrol. This engine produces 89bhp/113Nm and is mated to either a five-speed MT or a five-speed AMT. The Dzire only has two major rivals in the form of the Honda Amaze and the Hyundai Aura.

            Source: CarWale

            Maruti Suzuki Dzire
            Maruti SuzukiDzire ₹ 6.56 Lakh OnwardsCheck On Road Price
            All Maruti Suzuki CarsUpcoming Maruti Suzuki Cars
            Maruti Suzuki | DZire | Maruti Suzuki Dzire | New Dzire | Maruti Suzuki New Dzire

            Latest News and Expert Reviews

            Next-generation Maruti Dzire rendered

            Next-generation Maruti Dzire rendered

            By Desirazu Venkat02/08/2024 21:09:52

            The next-generation Maruti Suzuki Dzire will be launched in India in Q1 of FY25

            Next-gen Skoda Kodiaq RS leaked

            Next-gen Skoda Kodiaq RS leaked

            By Desirazu Venkat02/08/2024 20:24:54

            We expect this next-gen Kodiaq RS to be launched globally in H2 of 2024

            Tata Tiago and Tigor CNG AMT launched in India; prices start at Rs. 7.90 lakh

            Tata Tiago and Tigor CNG AMT launched in India; prices start at Rs. 7.90 lakh

            By Pawan Mudaliar02/08/2024 12:54:58

            Both these sibling comes powered by a 1.2-litre petrol engine and returns a claimed fuel efficiency of 28.06km/kg.

            Hyundai i20 Sportz(O) launched in India; prices start from Rs. 8.73 lakh

            Hyundai i20 Sportz(O) launched in India; prices start from Rs. 8.73 lakh

            By Pawan Mudaliar02/07/2024 15:39:14

            Priced at a premium of Rs. 35,000 over the standard Sportz variant, this trim features an electric sunroof, wireless charger, and leatherette finish on the door armrest.

            Maruti Fronx Velocity Edition now on sale in India

            Maruti Fronx Velocity Edition now on sale in India

            By CarTrade Editorial Team02/06/2024 19:10:59

            This special edition is only available with the 1.0-litre turbo and is priced Rs 43000 over the cost of the normal car

            Kia Seltos facelift surpasses 1 lakh booking milestone in India

            Kia Seltos facelift surpasses 1 lakh booking milestone in India

            By Pawan Mudaliar02/06/2024 17:30:44

            Unveiled on 4 July, the updated Seltos went on sale in the country on 21 July, 2023

            Toyota Innova Hycross flex-fuel exhibited at Bharat Mobility Expo 2024

            Toyota Innova Hycross flex-fuel exhibited at Bharat Mobility Expo 2024

            By Pawan Mudaliar02/05/2024 17:56:05

            Can run on petrol with an ethanol blend of up to 80 per cent

            Featured Cars

            Hyundai Creta

            Hyundai Creta

            ₹ 11.00 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Mahindra Scorpio N

            Mahindra Scorpio N

            ₹ 13.60 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Maruti Suzuki Fronx

            Maruti Suzuki Fronx

            ₹ 7.51 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Mahindra Thar

            Mahindra Thar

            ₹ 11.25 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Tata Punch

            Tata Punch

            ₹ 6.13 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor

            Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor

            ₹ 12.00 - 16.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Mar, 2024
            Citroen C3X crossover

            Citroen C3X crossover

            ₹ 12.00 - 15.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Mar, 2024
            Honda WR-V

            Honda WR-V

            ₹ 9.00 - 13.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Mar, 2024
            Mahindra XUV300 facelift

            Mahindra XUV300 facelift

            ₹ 9.00 - 15.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Mar, 2024
            Hyundai Creta N Line

            Hyundai Creta N Line

            ₹ 21.00 - 23.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Apr, 2024
            Skoda Enyaq

            Skoda Enyaq

            ₹ 50.00 - 55.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Apr, 2024
            Maruti Suzuki New-gen Swift

            Maruti Suzuki New-gen Swift

            ₹ 6.50 - 10.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Apr, 2024
            Mahindra Bolero Neo Plus

            Mahindra Bolero Neo Plus

            ₹ 10.00 - 12.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Apr, 2024
            Mercedes-Benz GLA

            Mercedes-Benz GLA

            ₹ 50.50 Lakh Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Mercedes-Benz AMG GLE Coupe

            Mercedes-Benz AMG GLE Coupe

            ₹ 1.85 Crore Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Porsche Macan Turbo EV

            Porsche Macan Turbo EV

            ₹ 1.65 Crore Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Rolls-Royce Spectre

            Rolls-Royce Spectre

            ₹ 7.50 Crore Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Tata Punch EV

            Tata Punch EV

            ₹ 10.99 Lakh Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price

            All Popular Cars