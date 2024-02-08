Tata Tiago and Tigor CNG AMT launched in India; prices start at Rs. 7.90 lakh

Tata Motors has finally launched the CNG AMT variants of the Tiago and the Tigor in the country with prices starting from Rs. 7.90 lakh (ex-showroom) onwards. The Tiago CNG AMT is offered in four variants, namely XTA, XZA+, XZA+ dual-tone, and XZA NRG, while the Tigor CNG AMT is available in two variants – XZA and XZA+.

Both these siblings are powered by a 1.2-litre, three-cylinder, petrol engine that is tuned to produce 85bhp and 113Nm of torque. The same engine in the CNG mode develops 72bhp and 95Nm of torque and comes paired with an AMT unit returning a claimed fuel efficiency of 28.06km/kg.

Commenting on the launch, Amit Kamat, Chief Commercial Officer, Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Ltd., said, “CNG, known for its widespread availability and accessibility, has garnered considerable acceptance over the years. Tata Motors has revolutionised the CNG segment with various industry firsts like the twin-cylinder technology (helping provide no compromise boot space), high-end feature choices, and direct start in CNG. In the past 24 months, we have sold more than 1.3 lakh CNG vehicles. In our effort to further drive volumes and provide our customers with the best, we are now proudly launching the Tiago and the Tigor iCNG in AMT—introducing India to its first AMT CNG Cars”.

The following are the variant-wise prices of the recently launched models:

Model Variant Ex-showroom price Tiago XTA Rs. 7,89,900 XZA+ Rs. 8,79,900 XZA+ dual-tone Rs. 8,89,900 XZA NRG Rs. 8,79,900 Tigor XZA Rs. 8,84,900 XZA+ Rs. 9,54,900

