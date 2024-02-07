Hyundai i20 Sportz(O) launched in India; prices start from Rs. 8.73 lakh

Hyundai India has discreetly launched the i20 Sportz(O) variant in the country at a price tag of Rs. 8.73 lakh (ex-showroom). Priced at a premium of Rs. 35,000 over the standard Sportz variant, this trim features an electric sunroof, wireless charger, and leatherette finish on the door armrest.

Apart from these enhancements, the hatchback remains identical to its Sportz variant. It continues to get a touchscreen infotainment screen with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, height-adjustable driver’s seat, cruise control, rear parking camera, six airbags, ISOFIX, and TPMS.

Mechanically, the Hyundai i20 Sportz(O) is powered by a 1.2-litre NA petrol motor producing 82bhp and 115Nm of torque. Customers can configure this mill either with a five-speed manual gearbox or a CVT unit.

The following are the ex-showroom prices of the Hyundai i20 Sportz(O):

Variant Ex-showroom price Sportz(O) monotone Rs. 8.73 lakh Sportz(O) dual-tone Rs. 8.88 lakh

