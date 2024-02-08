    Recently Viewed
            Next-gen Skoda Kodiaq RS leaked

            Desirazu Venkat

            Desirazu Venkat

            Thursday 08 February 2024,20:24 PM IST

            The next-generation Skoda Kodiaq was revealed a few months ago and the logical progression is now a high-performance version a.k.a the next-generation Skoda Kodiaq RS. Ahead of its probable debut later this year, images of the car have leaked and here is what we have understood so far.

            The patent images reveal the exterior design. Highlights here include a blacked-out grille and ORVMs. Other exterior bits include smoked LED headlamps, sporty bumpers, dual exhausts, RS badges on the grille and tailgate, and possibly 21-22-inch alloy wheels with red brake callipers.

            Skoda Kodiaq Right Rear Three Quarter

            It is expected to be based on a fully-loaded Kodiaq and thus will get a large 13.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system, all-digital instrument cluster with a new user interface, ADAS suite, 360-degree surround camera, dual-zone climate control, and a panoramic sunroof.

            As of now, there are no official words on the powertrain and specifications of the Skoda Kodiaq RS. However, we expect a significant bump in the power output for the 2.0-litre TSI petrol. It could get hybrid tech but with AWD as standard.

            Skoda has tasted massive success with both the Kodiaq and RS models in India, combining both and getting them in limited numbers would surely work in Skoda’s favour.

            Source: CarWale

            Skoda Kodiaq
            SkodaKodiaq ₹ 38.50 Lakh OnwardsCheck On Road Price
            All Skoda CarsUpcoming Skoda Cars
            Skoda | Skoda Kodiaq | Kodiaq

            We expect this next-gen Kodiaq RS to be launched globally in H2 of 2024

