Tata slashes Nexon EV subscription prices; now starts at Rs 29,500

Jay Shah Sunday 13 December 2020, 17:20 PM

Tata Motors had partnered with Orix Auto and introduced the subscription plans for the Nexon EV in August this year with prices starting from Rs 41,900 per month. With a positive motive of promoting the buyers to prefer the electric vehicle for its ICE sibling, the company has now lowered the subscription costs of the EV. The program was made available in five cities of Mumbai, Hyderabad, Delhi / NCR, Bengaluru, and Pune.

The subscription plan offers the XZ+ variant of the EV with a starting price of Rs 29,500 per month for the citizens of Delhi / NCR and rises to Rs 31,400 in Mumbai and Pune, while the cost is the highest for Hyderabad and Bengaluru customers at Rs 34,700 per month. The leasing service can now be availed for a tenure of 12, 24, and 36 months as against the earlier one that was fixed for 18 months. The benefits include zero-down payment, comprehensive insurance coverage, personalised EV charger at residence, and an option to extend or terminate the subscription mid-way.

The Tata Nexon dishes out 127bhp and 245Nm of torque from a 30.2 kWh lithium-ion and liquid-cooled battery pack with an ARAI-certified range of 312km. Currently, it rivals the MG ZS EV and Hyundai Kona Electric in the electric SUV segment and is the most affordable EV among the lot.

Another notable revision is the extension of monthly usage to 2,000km and 2,5000km which was earlier capped at 1,500km only. The one-time refundable security deposit continues to stand at Rs 50,000 with the option to choose from three colours – Signature Teal Blue, Moonlight Silver, and Glacier White. Last week, the Nexon EV also achieved the sales milestone of 2,200 units in 10 months of its launch. We have driven the Nexon EV and you can read all about it here.