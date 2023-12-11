    Recently Viewed
      Trending Searches

        Please Tell Us Your City

        location icon
          location iconClose
            Sorry!! No Matching Results found. Try Again.
            Close

            Tata Sierra EV design patent leaked

            Pawan Mudaliar

            Pawan Mudaliar

            Monday 11 December 2023,21:57 PM IST

            The concept version of the Tata Sierra EV was showcased for the first time at the Auto Expo 2023. Now, the design patent of the electric SUV has leaked and looks almost similar to the concept version that could likely go into production.

            As seen from the patent image, the upcoming Sierra EV will have a familiar fascia like the recently launched Harrier and the Safari. Upfront, the electric SUV will get a closed grille along with an LED bar running across the bonnet and LED headlamps housed on the front bumper. The silhouette of the SUV retains the original shape of the Sierra with a unique quarterglass design. However, the rear styling is not visible, but we assume it to resemble the concept version.

            Tata Sierra EV Left Front Three Quarter

            On the equipment front, Tata is likely to equip the Sierra EV with a large touchscreen infotainment screen with wireless mobile connectivity, panoramic sunroof, 360-degree camera, wireless charger, powered and ventilated seats, automatic climate control, digital instrument cluster, and an ADAS safety suite.

            Tata Sierra EV is expected to enter the production line in 2025. Upon its launch, the electric SUV will lock horns with the upcoming five-door electric Thar which is expected to make its debut during the same period.

            Source

            Tata Sierra EV
            TataSierra EV ₹ 25.00 - 30.00 Lakh Estimated PriceCheck On Road Price
            All Tata CarsUpcoming Tata Cars
            Tata | Sierra EV | Tata Sierra EV

            Latest News and Expert Reviews

            Tata Sierra EV design patent leaked

            Tata Sierra EV design patent leaked

            By Pawan Mudaliar12/11/2023 21:57:29

            The concept version of the Tata Sierra EV was showcased for the first time at the Auto Expo 2023.

            MG Comet EV available with discounts for the first time

            MG Comet EV available with discounts for the first time

            By Pawan Mudaliar12/10/2023 13:47:22

            The Comet EV is attracting discounts of up to Rs. 65,000. These include a cash discount, exchange bonus, corporate discount, and loyalty bonus.

            Industry-wide car price hike to take place in January 2024

            Industry-wide car price hike to take place in January 2024

            By Aditya Nadkarni12/09/2023 21:59:55

            Car brands including Maruti Suzuki, Hyundai, Audi, Mahindra, MG, Tata, and Audi have confirmed an upward price revision from next month.

            Kia Sonet facelift details leaked ahead of official debut

            Kia Sonet facelift details leaked ahead of official debut

            By Pawan Mudaliar12/09/2023 20:26:05

            The brochure reveals that the facelifted Sonet will be offered in seven variants and 11 exterior hues.

            New Nissan X-Trail spied testing in India

            New Nissan X-Trail spied testing in India

            By Desirazu Venkat12/09/2023 14:48:31

            The new Nissan X-Trail is expected to come India in mid-2024

            Maruti Suzuki Fronx attracts discounts of up to Rs. 25,000 in December 2023

            Maruti Suzuki Fronx attracts discounts of up to Rs. 25,000 in December 2023

            By Pawan Mudaliar12/08/2023 14:49:59

            Maruti Suzuki has announced attractive offers on the Fronx SUV. These can be availed in the form of cash discounts and exchange bonuses till 31 December.

            India-bound new Maruti Swift engine and colour details revealed

            India-bound new Maruti Swift engine and colour details revealed

            By Pawan Mudaliar12/07/2023 19:49:29

            Suzuki has finally launched the new-gen Swift in Japan. Available in three variants, namely XG, MX, and MZ, the hatchback is now offered in petrol and petrol-hybrid powertrains across front-wheel drive and 4WD configurations.

            Featured Cars

            Tata Nexon

            Tata Nexon

            ₹ 8.10 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Maruti Suzuki Fronx

            Maruti Suzuki Fronx

            ₹ 7.47 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Mahindra Scorpio N

            Mahindra Scorpio N

            ₹ 13.26 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Mahindra Thar

            Mahindra Thar

            ₹ 10.98 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Tata Punch

            Tata Punch

            ₹ 6.00 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Lexus LM

            Lexus LM

            ₹ 1.50 - 1.80 Crore

            Expected launch - Dec, 2023
            Kia Sonet Facelift

            Kia Sonet Facelift

            ₹ 8.00 - 15.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Jan, 2024
            Hyundai Creta Facelift

            Hyundai Creta Facelift

            ₹ 11.00 - 18.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Apr, 2024
            Kia KA4 (Carnival)

            Kia KA4 (Carnival)

            ₹ 40.00 - 45.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Feb, 2024
            Hyundai Stargazer

            Hyundai Stargazer

            ₹ 9.60 - 17.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Feb, 2024
            Hyundai New Santa Fe

            Hyundai New Santa Fe

            ₹ 45.00 - 55.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Feb, 2024
            Tata Punch EV

            Tata Punch EV

            ₹ 9.50 - 12.50 Lakh

            Expected launch - Feb, 2024
            Nissan Qashqai

            Nissan Qashqai

            ₹ 25.00 - 30.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Feb, 2024
            Lamborghini Revuelto

            Lamborghini Revuelto

            ₹ 8.89 Crore Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Porsche Panamera

            Porsche Panamera

            ₹ 1.68 Crore Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Lotus Eletre

            Lotus Eletre

            ₹ 2.55 Crore Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Mercedes-Benz AMG C 43

            Mercedes-Benz AMG C 43

            ₹ 98.00 Lakh Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Mercedes-Benz GLE

            Mercedes-Benz GLE

            ₹ 96.40 Lakh Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price

            All Popular Cars