Tata Sierra EV design patent leaked

The concept version of the Tata Sierra EV was showcased for the first time at the Auto Expo 2023. Now, the design patent of the electric SUV has leaked and looks almost similar to the concept version that could likely go into production.

As seen from the patent image, the upcoming Sierra EV will have a familiar fascia like the recently launched Harrier and the Safari. Upfront, the electric SUV will get a closed grille along with an LED bar running across the bonnet and LED headlamps housed on the front bumper. The silhouette of the SUV retains the original shape of the Sierra with a unique quarterglass design. However, the rear styling is not visible, but we assume it to resemble the concept version.

On the equipment front, Tata is likely to equip the Sierra EV with a large touchscreen infotainment screen with wireless mobile connectivity, panoramic sunroof, 360-degree camera, wireless charger, powered and ventilated seats, automatic climate control, digital instrument cluster, and an ADAS safety suite.

Tata Sierra EV is expected to enter the production line in 2025. Upon its launch, the electric SUV will lock horns with the upcoming five-door electric Thar which is expected to make its debut during the same period.

