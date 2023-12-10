MG Comet EV available with discounts for the first time

MG Motors India launched the Comet EV in the country on 26 April, 2023, with prices starting from Rs. 7.98 lakh (ex-showroom). Available in three variants, namely Pace, Play, and the Plus, the Comet EV is the second electric offering from the automaker and is positioned below the MG ZS EV. Now, for the first time since its launch, the brand is offering discounts on the model.

In December 2023, the Comet EV is attracting discounts of up to Rs. 65,000. These include a cash discount, exchange bonus, corporate discount, and loyalty bonus, and are valid till 31 December, 2023.

In terms of features, the smallest offering from the MG sports two 12.5-inch screens – one for the infotainment screen and the other for the digital instrument cluster. In addition to this, it gets wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, two-spoke steering wheel, leather-wrapped steering wheel with audio controls, power windows, TPMS, reverse camera with parking sensors, and keyless entry/exit.

Propelling the Comet EV is a 17.3kWh battery pack that helps the motor to produce 41bhp and 110Nm of torque sending power to the rear wheels. It gets a claimed range of up to 230km on a single charge and takes seven hours to charge from 0-100 per cent via a 3.3kW charger.

MG | Comet EV | MG Comet EV