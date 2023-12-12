    Recently Viewed
            Indian automakers extend support for customers affected by cyclone in Chennai

            Pawan Mudaliar

            Pawan Mudaliar

            Tuesday 12 December 2023,22:25 PM IST

            In the aftermath of the ‘Michaung’ cyclone in Chennai, Indian automakers have extended support for flood-affected customers by announcing a comprehensive package of services. This includes complimentary roadside assistance, no-cost inspection, claim filing assistance, and extending the standard warranty period. Let us take a look in detail.

            In response to the devastating cyclone, Tata Motors is extending the period of the standard warranty, extended warranty, and annual maintenance contract along with a free service period for vehicles affected in the region. This extension applies to contracts expiring between 1 – 15 December, 2023.

            Mahindra and Mahindra has gone a step further by providing free roadside assistance up to 50km to the nearest authorised service station and will also examine the car thoroughly and assess the extent of damage free of cost. In addition to this, the automaker will offer special discounts on spare parts and mechanical labour.

            Furthermore, Nissan India has announced a comprehensive package of support services, free towing services and claim filing assistance, and special offers on engine oil, oil filter replacement, and carpet replacement.

            The German automaker, Volkswagen has also extended service support to flood-affected customers by providing complimentary roadside assistance, priority comprehensive checkups, and special discounts on spares and mechanical labour.

            Volkswagen | Tata | Mahindra | Nissan

