Tata Safari Dark Edition — First Look

Introduction

We all have seen the dark editions of different Tata cars. Now, the carmaker has introduced this special edition with its flagship vehicle — the Safari. The word 'Dark' itself suggests a de-chromed look and yes, many black embellishments. Also, it is worth noting that this Safari Dark edition gets a new Oberon Black exterior. On the other hand, the Dark Editions of Harrier are finished in Atlas Black colour. Here’s a detailed first look of the SUV.

Exterior

Most of the shiny bits from the standard Safari are all black in this Dark Edition. For example, the grille is now piano black, still flanked by white LED DRLS. Then, you'll find that there are no chrome surrounds for the headlamps but black ones. Even the bottom skid plate is black, a nice departure from the silver one seen on the standard Safari. All in all, the face still looks smug, and all these changes only add to the mean and intimidating look of the SUV.

Even onto the sides, your attention will first go to the new 18-inch Blackstone alloy wheels. The design pattern is similar, but these come in a darker shade to match the overall theme. Then, the B-pillar is finished in black and so are the roof rails. Still, more interestingly, the only thing that breaks the black monotony is the chrome labelling for the Dark Edition. This badging is on both front quarter panels. Round at the back, there are not many changes save for the black lower strip instead of silver.

Interior and features

The lighter shade interior from the standard Safari gets an all-black treatment here to go with the dark theme. As a result, the wooden trim on the dashboard from the standard Safari is replaced by a Blackstone Matrix dashboard. What's more, with this Blackstone Dark theme, the SUV gets Nappa Granite Black upholstery. Well, ‘#dark’, that's how they are promoting the car! Still, I'm still not quite sure, if many people will prefer the black interior to the otherwise lighter shade. That said, do note that despite the dark theme working against the more sense of space, the seating layout and room inside remain the same. So, practically the SUV continues to be a spacious three-row car. And before just dismissing it, do take a look at the blue tri-arrow perforations on the door-pads. Quite tastefully done additions. Even the blue stitching on the seats, for that matter.

This special edition is being offered in four variants — XT+, XTA+, XZ+, and XZA+. And though the feature list is carried over from the standard versions of the Safari, there are some new additions. For example, the six-seater versions are now equipped with ventilated seats in both the first and second row. Yes, this feature was given a miss during launch but made its way finally into the Gold Edition and now into the Dark edition.Other noteworthy features are an air purifier and wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. The rest remain the same, including safety features like multiple airbags, ESC, hill hold assist, and ABS with EBD among others.

Engine and Gearbox

There are no changes on the powertrain front. This Safari Dark edition continues to be powered by the brand's 2.0-litre turbo-diesel engine that produces 168bhp of power and 350Nm of torque. Transmission options include either a six-speed manual or a six-speed automatic transmission.

Pricing and Competition

Now whether you like it or not, you have to give to Tata Motors for providing customers with so many options than just continuing with the usual stuff. It helps keep the interest alive while giving the buyer a little unique proposition. The Tata Safari's main competitor is now the Mahindra XUV700, and this special Dark variant should keep the buyers fascinated. In fact, the Safari is now the carmaker’s fifth model to get Dark Edition variants. Prices for the Safari Dark Edition range from Rs 19.05 lakh to Rs 22.51 lakh (ex-showroom, India).

Pictures by Gajanan Kashikar

