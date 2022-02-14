  • Type your location
      2022 Skoda Slavia to be launched in India on 28 February

      Gajanan Kashikar

      Monday 14 February 2022,17:15 PM IST

      Skoda is all set to launch the long-awaited Slavia in India on 28 February 2022. It is interesting to note that the firm will introduce the Slavia 1.0-litre TSI on the said date and will launch its 1.5-litre TSI version on 3 March 2022. That said, the sedan will be available in three variants: Active, Style and Ambition.

      The Slavia has been developed under the brand’s ‘India Project 2.0’, therefore it uses the MQB A0 IN platform. What’s more, it's the second Skoda after the Kushaq to utilise the scalable MQB A0 IN architecture. Meanwhile, the carmaker commenced production of the sedan at its Pune facility in India last month.

      Skoda Slavia Left Rear Three Quarter

      Under the bonnet, the Skoda will come powered by two engine options: a 1.5-litre, four-cylinder, naturally aspirated petrol motor with 148bhp/250Nm and a 1.0-litre, three-cylinder, turbo petrol unit that makes 114bhp/175Nm. Both engines will be paired to either a manual or two distinctive automatic transmissions.

      Skoda Slavia Dashboard

      In terms of features, the Slavia will get LED projector headlights with integrated DRLs, fog lamps, LED taillights, a ten-inch fully-digital instrument cluster, an eight-inch infotainment touchscreen with support of Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, a wireless charger, cooling function for the front seats, ambient lighting, six airbags, an electric sunroof, cruise control, TPMS, ESC, hill hold assist and a rear-view camera with sensors.

      All Popular Cars