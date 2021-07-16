Mahindra eKUV100 spied testing in India

Back at the 2020 Auto Expo, Mahindra revealed the eKUV100 with an electric powertrain. This time around, the production ready model of the eKUV100 has been spied testing in India. As seen in the spied images, most of the design elements appear to have been retained from the regular model except for the exclusion of a regular grille. Instead, the electric version of the KUV100 features small arrow-shaped inserts.

Mechanically, the all-electric eKUV100 is expected to get a single motor powered by a 15.9kWh battery pack that generates 54bhp and 120Nm of torque. It is believed that electric vehicle can be fully charged in 5.45 hours via the regular charger, and it takes about 55 minutes to attain about 80 per cent charge via a fast charger to offer a driving range of up to 150km.

More details on the feature list are likely to be known in the days to come. The Mahindra eKUV100 is expected to be introduced early in 2022.

Photo Source: ACI

Mahindra eKUV100 ₹ N/A Onwards

Mahindra | eKUV100 | Mahindra eKUV100