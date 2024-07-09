    Recently Viewed
            Tata Harrier and Safari get a massive price cut

            Jay Shah

            Jay Shah

            Tuesday 09 July 2024,16:57 PM IST

            Tata Motors has announced a price cut on the Harrier and Safari SUVs.

            Tata has reduced the prices of Harrier and the Safari by up to Rs. 50,000 and Rs. 70,000, respectively. The Harrier and the Safari can now be had at a starting price of Rs. 14.99 lakh and Rs. 15.49 lakh (ex-showroom), respectively.

            Furthermore, the Safari and the Harrier are now available with discounts of up to Rs. 1.4 lakh, applicable to select popular variants.

            The SUV duo is powered by the same 2.0-litre diesel engine. It is tuned to generate 168bhp and 350Nm of torque and is mated to six-speed manual and six-speed torque converter automatic transmissions.

