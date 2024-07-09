Maruti Suzuki introduces enhanced warranty programs in India

Maruti Suzuki India (MSIL) has announced significant enhancements to its warranty programs for all its vehicles. The standard warranty, which previously stood at two years or 40,000km, has been increased to a period of three years or one lakh km (whichever is earlier). The enhanced standard warranty program will be applicable on all vehicles delivered from today, 9 July, 2024.

Additionally, the company has also expanded the scope of its extended warranty packages and has introduced an extended warranty option to cover the vehicle for a period of up to six years or 1.6 lakh km (whichever is earlier).

Notably, customers can now choose from three extended warranty packages called Platinum, Royal Platinum, and Solitaire. These packages are applicable up to the fourth year or 1.2 lakh km, the fifth year or 1.4 lakh km, and the sixth year or 1.6 lakh km (whichever is earlier), respectively.

