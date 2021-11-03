  • Type your location
      Skoda Slavia is likely to be launched in India by March 2022

      Gajanan Kashikar

      Gajanan Kashikar

      Wednesday 03 November 2021,15:19 PM IST

      Skoda might not have unveiled the Slavia yet but the preparations to launch the sedan in India have already begun. In fact, the brand is expected to start dispatching the vehicles to  showrooms by the end of February next year, followed by the launch in March. That said, the Slavia's world premiere is due on 18 November 2021.

      Right Front Three Quarter

      Skoda has developed the MQB A0 IN architecture under its business expansion plan for the Indian market. The Kushaq was the first vehicle to utilise this scalable platform, and the Slavia will be the second Skoda to follow suit.

      Additionally, the carmaker has revealed design sketches of the Slavia. These sketches depict that the Slavia will bear the typical Skoda exterior reminiscent of its elder siblings. Besides, this brand-new sedan will feature LED headlamps with L-shaped daytime running lights, rear lights, a signature grille with vertical slats and V-shaped alloy wheels.

      Left Rear Three Quarter

      The Slavia will be available in two petrol engine options, a 1.5-litre four-cylinder naturally aspirated petrol engine with 148bhp and a 1.0-litre three-cylinder turbo petrol with 115bhp. Meanwhile, Skoda will offer six-speed manual/automatic and seven-speed dual-clutch transmissions.

