Skoda Rapid range receive cosmetic updates

Aditya Nadkarni Sunday 25 April 2021, 19:32 PM

Skoda India has discreetly updated the Rapid range as the model has now received a set of cosmetic updates. The changes are valid for the Monte Carlo and Onyx variants of the sedan. The Rapid is currently offered in six variants that include Rider, Rider Plus, Ambition, Onyx, Style, and Monte Carlo.

Skoda Rapid Monte Carlo variant update

The range-topping Skoda Rapid Monte Carlo variant receives updates in the form of a black lip spoiler for the front bumper, new multi-spoke alloy wheels, black side skirtings, and a diffuser for the rear bumper. The variant is available in three colours including Brilliant Silver, Candy White, and Flash Red.

Skoda Rapid Onyx variant update

The Onyx variant of the Skoda Rapid receives exterior updates in the form of a glossy silver finish on the ORVMs, body side mouldings, and lip spoiler on the front bumper. Additionally, the interiors of the sedan receive a Tellur Grey upholstery. The Onyx variant of the model is offered in two colours that include Candy White and Lapiz Blue.

Under the hood, the Skoda Rapid is powered by the same 1.0-litre, three-cylinder, TSI petrol engine that produces 109bhp and 175Nm of torque. Transmission options include a six-speed manual unit and a six-speed torque converter automatic unit.