2021 Kia Sonet spotted with paddle shifters ahead of launch

Aditya Nadkarni Monday 26 April 2021, 21:18 PM

Kia Motors India is all set to launch its new brand logo with the debut of the updated Seltos tomorrow. The Sonet will also receive this new logo, and the model will get additional features, details of which have surfaced on the web.

Based on the images shared on the web, the 1.0-litre DCT variant of the Kia Sonet will soon come equipped with paddle shifters. We can also see the updated logo on the steering wheel of the sub-four metre SUV.

2021 Kia Sonet gets paddle shifters

The 2021 Kia Sonet has already begun arriving at local dealerships, hinting that the launch could be just around the corner. Under the hood, the Kia Sonet is powered by three engine options including a 1.2-litre NA petrol motor, 1.5-litre diesel motor, and a 1.0-litre turbo-petrol motor. More details are expected to be revealed at launch. Stay tuned for updates.

Image Source