Citroen India begins deliveries of the C5 Aircross

Aditya Nadkarni Saturday 24 April 2021, 16:44 PM

Deliveries of the Citroen C5 Aircross have commenced across dealerships in India. The flagship SUV from Citroen is assembled in India at the company’s plant in Thiruvallur, near Chennai. The model is available in four body colours and an optional black roof, with prices starting at Rs 29.90 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).

Citroen C5 deliveries commence

To enhance the Citroen ownership, the company has launched Citroen Future Sure for Indian customers. This package allows customers to own a Citroen vehicle with a monthly payment of Rs 49,999, including an assured future value on the new Citroen C5 Aircross SUV. The package also includes routine maintenance, extended warranty, roadside assistance, and on-road financing for up to 5 years.

Citroen C5 deliveries start

Commenting on the start of deliveries, Roland Bouchara, Senior Vice President, Sales and Marketing, Citroën India, said, “The new Citroen C5 Aircross SUV embodies all the elements of the Citroen Advanced Comfort program. This ties up very well with our brand ethos of Citroen 360-degree comfort to enhance the overall customer experience. We are focused on improving the well-being of people by the seamless customer experience, human-centricity, and how well we are integrated digitally through our La Maison Citroen phygital network. Through our disruptive products and services, we are challenging the status quo and reinventing the car buying and distribution model in India. With over 1,000 pre-bookings till date, the C5 Aircross is clearly one of the most anticipated SUVs in India and we are looking forward to our journey in India.”