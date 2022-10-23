Skoda Kushaq Anniversary Edition spotted

The Skoda Kushaq Anniversary Edition was recently spotted at a dealer stockyard, hinting at its probable launch soon. This special-edition model is likely based on the Kushaq’s top-spec Style variant and could come with subtle cosmetic updates. Skoda introduced the SUV in India in June 2021.

The Kushaq Anniversary Edition is expected to feature door guards, door strips finished in chrome, and decals on the C pillar with Anniversary Edition lettering. In addition, the automaker could offer the special edition of the SUV in multiple colour options. It might get a new paint job too. Meanwhile, the Anniversary Edition units at the dealer stockyard were painted in Carbon Steel and Candy White.

Skoda Kushaq gets two powertrain options in the form of 1.0-litre and 1.5-litre turbocharged petrol engines. The 1.0-litre motor makes 114bhp and 178Nm of torque, while the 1.5-litre engine produces 148bhp and 250Nm of torque. Transmission options include a six-speed manual, six-speed automatic, and seven-speed dual-clutch automatic. The Kushaq Anniversary Edition is also likely to be available with both engine options.

Recently, the Skoda Kushaq secured a five-star safety rating for both adult and child occupants at the Global NCAP crash test. The Kushaq, alongside the Volkswagen Taigun, were the first models to be tested under the updated crash test protocols.

Skoda Kushaq ₹ 11.29 Lakh Onwards

