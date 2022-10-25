  • location
            Toyota teases all-new Innova Hycross

            Gajanan Kashikar

            Gajanan Kashikar

            Tuesday 25 October 2022,17:54 PM IST

            Toyota Indonesia has revealed the first official teaser picture of the all-new Innova Hycross ahead of its global unveiling scheduled for next month. The MPV is also expected to make its India debut by the end of this year or early 2023.

            The teaser posted by Toyota Indonesia reveals the fascia of the Innova Hycross. First up, the front end appears to be completely overhauled with a broader and reshaped hexagonal grille, raised bonnet with sharp creases, and new headlights and bumper. The MPV is also likely to come with new taillights, thin body cladding, and somewhat U-shaped wheel wells. Meanwhile, it is believed that the upcoming Innova Hycross will replace its predecessor’s ladder-on-frame setup with a modern monocoque architecture.

            Although the details about the interior are unavailable, we expect it to feature a fresh look with an upgraded touchscreen infotainment system, a digital instrument cluster, new seats, and a new steering wheel.

            The highlight of the all-new Innova Hycross would be its new powertrain — a petrol engine paired with a small battery pack and electric motor. This electric powertrain will be mated to an e-CVT automatic transmission. Like Toyota’s Corolla Cross and RAV4, the MPV could also be offered with a choice of front- and all-wheel-drive options.

            Latest News and Expert Reviews

            Toyota could introduce the new Innova Hycross in India by the end of this year or early in 2023.

