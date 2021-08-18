Please Tell Us Your City

      Skoda India opens new showroom in Patna

      Jay Shah

      Jay Shah

      Wednesday 18 August 2021,10:33 AM IST

      Skoda Auto India has opened a new showroom in Patna, Bihar. The new outlet that will be managed by SV Autowheels is located at Bailey Road. The carmaker has also set up a workshop in the region that is located at Khagaul Road that has an annual capacity to service over 2,400 vehicles. 

      The dealership facility at Bailey Road measures 376 square metres and has an area to display five cars. Meanwhile, the workshop is spread across 1,301 square metres and is equipped with 14 bays and skilled technicians. 

      Front Logo

      Commenting on the inauguration of the new facility, Zac Hollis, Brand Director, Škoda Auto India, said, “The launch of KUSHAQ stands testament to a new era for ŠKODA AUTO in India. On the back of this world-class SUV, we have a clear vision of taking the ŠKODA brand to new and emerging markets across the country. Enhancing the ownership experience is vital to our growth strategy and increasing our network presence is one of the key pillars to meet this objective. The inauguration of the new dealership facility in Patna is part of this plan and we are delighted to partner with SV Autowheels, as we look forward to building our foothold in this region.”

      Under the new ‘India 2.0’ project, Skoda Auto India aims to expand its footprint to 225 touchpoints by 2022. By the end of this month, the carmaker will reach over 170 sales and after-sales facilities in more than 100 cities.

