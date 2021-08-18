Honda Amaze facelift priced at Rs 7.16 lakh

The Honda Amaze facelift has been launched in India with prices starting at Rs 7.16 lakh (Ex-showroom). It’s a mid-life update for the Amaze with exterior and interior changes but remaining the same mechanically.

On the outside this updated Amaze gets a new grille, alloy wheels and for the first time projector headlamps. Inside, the cabin remains the same in terms of layout and elements but gets silver inserts in the dashboard, gear lever and the doors.

There are four trim levels E, S and the fully loaded VX variant. All four trim levels are available across diesel and petrol engine options. You get five colour options including a new shade called meteoroid grey. The VX variants get climate control, touchscreen infotainment system, height adjustment for the driver’s seat, projector headlamps with LED DRLs and 15-inch alloy wheels.

The engines on offer are a 1.2-litre petrol that produces 89bhp/100Nm and can be had with either a five-speed manual or a CVT. The diesel is a 1.5-litre unit producing 98bhp/200Nm when mated to a five-speed manual while the output is 79bhp/160Nm for the CVT powered models. All versions get dual front airbags, ABS with EBD and ISOFIX child seat mounting points. The Amaze is a rival for the likes of the Hyundai Aura, Maruti Dzire as well as the Ford Aspire but also cars like the Maruti Baleno, Tata Altroz and Hyundai i20.

