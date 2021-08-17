Kia teases Project-X. Expected to reveal Seltos X-Line soon

Kia has released a teaser with the words “Project-X” an indication that it will soon launch the Kia Seltos X-Line. Showcased at the 2020 Auto Expo, the Seltos X-Line is a ‘sporty’ version of the mid-size SUV with exterior and interior changes.

The car showcased at the 2020 Expo features a matte paint job, orange inserts on the bumpers and a blacked-out styling job for the wheels, spoiler, grille, body cladding, roof rails and even the Seltos badging in the front and rear. The interior gets an all-black theme and red stitching. We expect Kia to offer this package in the higher-spec models so expect features like a 10.25-inch infotainment screen, 360-degree camera, automatic climate control and sunroof.

Now given that this is a ‘sporty car, we expect the 1.4-litre GDi turbo to be the primary engine for the package but also the 1.5-litre diesel to ensure that all kinds of buyers are covered. Expect manual and automatic transmission for both engines.

This X-Line Seltos will be a rival for the Harrier Black Edition as the concept is the same but with different approaches to the task. Standard rivals include the Hyundai Creta, Nissan Kicks, Renault Duster, Mahindra XUV700 as well as the MG Hector.

Kia Seltos ₹ 9.96 Lakh Onwards

