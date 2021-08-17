Please Tell Us Your City

      Kia teases Project-X. Expected to reveal Seltos X-Line soon

      Desirazu Venkat

      Tuesday 17 August 2021,23:15 PM IST

      Kia has released a teaser with the words “Project-X” an indication that it will soon launch the Kia Seltos X-Line. Showcased at the 2020 Auto Expo, the Seltos X-Line is a ‘sporty’ version of the mid-size SUV with exterior and interior changes.

      Rear View

      The car showcased at the 2020 Expo features a matte paint job, orange inserts on the bumpers and a blacked-out styling job for the wheels, spoiler, grille, body cladding, roof rails and even the Seltos badging in the front and rear. The interior gets an all-black theme and red stitching. We expect Kia to offer this package in the higher-spec models so expect features like a 10.25-inch infotainment screen, 360-degree camera, automatic climate control and sunroof.

      Steering Wheel

      Now given that this is a ‘sporty car, we expect the 1.4-litre GDi turbo to be the primary engine for the package but also the 1.5-litre diesel to ensure that all kinds of buyers are covered. Expect manual and automatic transmission for both engines.

      Front Badge

      This X-Line Seltos will be a rival for the Harrier Black Edition as the concept is the same but with different approaches to the task. Standard rivals include the Hyundai Creta, Nissan Kicks, Renault Duster, Mahindra XUV700 as well as the MG Hector.

      Smart tips to save on car insurance premiums

      Kia teases Project-X. Expected to reveal Seltos X-Line soon

      Mahindra XUV700 review to go live tomorrow

      Tata Tigor EV to be revealed tomorrow

      Honda Amaze facelift to be launched in India tomorrow

      Tata renames the HXB concept to Hornbill; likely to debut in a few months

      Lamborghini launches Urus Graphite Capsule edition in India

