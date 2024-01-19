    Recently Viewed
            Rolls-Royce Spectre launched in India; priced at Rs. 7.5 crore

            Jay Shah

            Jay Shah

            Friday 19 January 2024,14:30 PM IST

            The first-ever electric Rolls-Royce, the Spectre has finally made its India debut at an ex-showroom price of Rs. 7.5 crore. It slots between the Cullinan and the Phantom.

            Propelling the Spectre is a 102kWh battery pack that feeds a dual electric motor setup. While the front axle-mounted motor puts out 254bhp, the one at the rear is tuned to produce 482bhp. Collectively, the Spectre pushes out 576bhp and 900Nm of peak torque. The zero to 100kmph sprint time is a claimed 4.5 seconds and the luxury automaker claims a driving range of 530km on a single charge.

            Rolls-Royce Spectre Left Front Three Quarter

            Although the Spectre looks similar to its sibling, Wraith, it gets a handful of distinguishing elements in the form of a wider and illuminated front grille and a redesigned signature spirit of ecstasy that is repositioned to aid aerodynamics. The two-door and four-seater electric coupe rides on 23-inch wheels. It is also the heaviest Rolls-Royce with a kerb weight of 2,975kgs.

            Like every Rolls-Royce, the cabin of the Spectre is highly customisable and for the first time features Starlight Doors that has 5,500 and 4,796 illuminated stars integrated into the door pads and headliner, respectively.

            The Spectre supports 22kW AC and 50kW with up to 195kW DC charging. While the former charges the car in over five hours, the latter two have a charging time of 95 minutes and 34 minutes, respectively.

            All Popular Cars