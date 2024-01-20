BMW select models prices hiked from January 2024

BMW India has hiked the ex-showroom prices of select models in its lineup. The price revision is applicable from January 2024 and varies as per the models. Let’s take a look at the detailed model-wise list.
|Models
|Price revision
|BMW X1
|Hiked by up to Rs. 90,000*
|BMW X3
|Hiked by Rs. 60,000
|BMW X5
|Hiked by up to Rs. 1.10 lakh*
|BMW i7
|Hiked by Rs. 10 lakh
|BMW 7 Series
|Hiked by Rs. 3.5 lakh
|BMW M340i
|Hiked by Rs. 1.40 lakh
|BMW 6 Series GT
|Hiked by Rs. 1 lakh
|BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe
|Hiked by up to Rs. 50,000*
In other news, at the recently held 2024 Indian Car of the Year (ICOTY), the BMW 7 Series also won the Premium Car of the Year title.