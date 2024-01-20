BMW select models prices hiked from January 2024

    Recently Viewed
            Saturday 20 January 2024,14:27 PM IST

            BMW India has hiked the ex-showroom prices of select models in its lineup. The price revision is applicable from January 2024 and varies as per the models. Let’s take a look at the detailed model-wise list.

            BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe Right Front Three Quarter
            ModelsPrice revision
            BMW X1Hiked by up to Rs. 90,000*
            BMW X3Hiked by Rs. 60,000
            BMW X5Hiked by up to Rs. 1.10 lakh*
            BMW i7Hiked by Rs. 10 lakh
            BMW 7 SeriesHiked by Rs. 3.5 lakh
            BMW M340iHiked by Rs. 1.40 lakh
            BMW 6 Series GTHiked by Rs. 1 lakh
            BMW 2 Series Gran CoupeHiked by up to Rs. 50,000*
            In other news, at the recently held 2024 Indian Car of the Year (ICOTY), the BMW 7 Series also won the Premium Car of the Year title.

