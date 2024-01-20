BMW select models prices hiked from January 2024

BMW India has hiked the ex-showroom prices of select models in its lineup. The price revision is applicable from January 2024 and varies as per the models. Let’s take a look at the detailed model-wise list.

Models Price revision BMW X1 Hiked by up to Rs. 90,000* BMW X3 Hiked by Rs. 60,000 BMW X5 Hiked by up to Rs. 1.10 lakh* BMW i7 Hiked by Rs. 10 lakh BMW 7 Series Hiked by Rs. 3.5 lakh BMW M340i Hiked by Rs. 1.40 lakh BMW 6 Series GT Hiked by Rs. 1 lakh BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe Hiked by up to Rs. 50,000*

In other news, at the recently held 2024 Indian Car of the Year (ICOTY), the BMW 7 Series also won the Premium Car of the Year title.

