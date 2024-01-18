Tata Punch EV deliveries to start on 22 January 2024

Tata Motors launched the Punch EV in the country at a starting price of Rs. 10.99 lakh (ex-showroom) yesterday on 17 January. The all-electric model can be had in five variants and two battery pack options. The deliveries of the same are scheduled to commence on 22 January, 2024.

Customers planning to book the Punch EV can opt for the model in five trim levels, namely, Smart, Smart+, Adventure, Empowered, and Empowered+. As for the colour options, it can be had in 10 exterior paint hues including, Seaweed Green, Daytona Grey, Fearless Red, Empowered Oxide, and Pristine White.

In terms of features, the Punch EV comes loaded with a large infotainment system, wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, digital instrument cluster with navigation support, redesigned HVAC panel, two-spoke steering wheel with illuminated Tata logo, ventilated front seats, 360-degree surround camera, and a blind spot monitor system.

Powering the Punch EV is a single motor setup with two battery pack options – a 25kWh unit and a 35kWh unit. While the former is claimed to return a driving range of 315km, the latter is rated to power the EV for 421km on a single charge.

