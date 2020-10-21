Nissan Magnite - Everything you need to know

Nikhil Puthran Wednesday 21 October 2020, 19:45 PM

Nissan Magnite sub-four metre SUV is the first product under Nissan NEXT strategy for India. The Magnite compact SUV is scheduled for India launch in the second half of the financial year 2020-21. The company claims that the Magnite compact SUV will offer several first-in-class and best-in-segment features.

Exterior

The Nissan Magnite features rugged styling elements in the form of a beefier bonnet, sleek LED bi-projector headlamps with LED light lightsabre-style turn indicators. Additionally, the upcoming Magnite compact SUV gets L-shaped DRLs and LED fog lamps, along with large black grille with wide chrome slats on either side. The compact SUV will be available in nine colour options – five monotone and four dual-tone colours.

The vehicle rides on 16-inch alloy wheels with diamond cut alloy wheels. The vehicle gets squared wheel arches and integrated sculpted bodyside cladding that add-up the style quotient. The front and the rear section gets silver skid plates. For added convenience, the roof rails offer 50kgs of load-bearing capacity and 205mm of ground clearance.

Interior

Unlike the concept which featured a honeycomb mesh design on the dashboard, the production version gets a simple all-black clutter free layout. Nissan boasts that the vehicle offers best-in-class visibility and opening angle with a high command eye position. Some of the other best-in-class features include shoulder room in the front row, and rear knee room. For convenience, the Magnite will offer five-degree tilt of centre stack for driver-centric cockpit feel, 10-litre glovebox with illumination, and rear armrest with two cup holders and mobile holder.

The vehicle features an eight-inch full flash touch screen with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. The vehicle gets seven-inch TFT instrument cluster with built-in tyre pressure monitor. Additionally, it features fully integrated steering wheel controls for audio, cluster and cruise control. It also gets the eco function, which rates driving and assigns a score, while also providing suggestions to improve efficient driving skills. It also comes with Nissan Connect, which offers 50+ features (geofence, roadside assistance, smartwatch connectivity etc.). The Magnite offers a decent 336-litre cargo space with 60:40 split foldable rear seats.

Engine

The Nissan Magnite will be powered by an HRA0 1.0-litre turbo engine which is mated to a five-speed manual transmission and X-Tronic CVT gearbox option. The company claims that this engine returns a fuel efficiency figure of 20kmpl. Furthermore, Nissan states that this engine adopts ‘mirror bore cylinder coating’ technology from world-class sports cars such as the Nissan GT-R that reduces resistance inside the engine, thus delivering smooth acceleration and efficient use of fuel. It also features six technical improvements that result in better fuel economy, lower CO2 emissions.

Safety and Warranty

The safety feature list includes Anti-lock Braking System (ABS), Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD), Hydraulic Brake Assist (HBA), Vehicle Dynamic Control (VDC), Traction Control System (TCS), Hill Start Assist (HSA), speed-sensing door lock, central locking and SRS dual airbag system with pretension and load limiter seatbelt for driver and passenger.

Post-launch, the Nissan Magnite will be offered with a standard warranty of two years along with free roadside assistance. The extended warranty and the Nissan Magnite pre-paid package will be offered for five years. Apart from this, the all-new Nissan Magnite will come with four free services during the standard warranty period. All the Nissan service parts and accessories will be offered with one year /20,000kms warranty.