Nissan unveils Magnite sub-four metre SUV ahead of launch

Aditya Nadkarni Wednesday 21 October 2020, 13:40 PM

The Nissan Magnite sub-four metre SUV has been revealed. The model, which is a part of the company’s plan to introduce 12 new cars in the next 18 months across the world, is likely to be launched during the festive season this year.

Powertrain options on the new Nissan Magnite will be limited to a 1.0-litre turbo-petrol engine. A five-speed manual transmission is standard, while a CVT unit is offered as an option. The model is claimed to return a fuel efficiency of 20kmpl. Customers will be able to choose from five mono-tone and four dual-tone colour options.

New Nissan Magnite interiors

Design highlights of the new Nissan Magnite include LED bi-projector headlamps, L-shaped LED DRLs, LED turn indicators, LED fog lights, squared wheel arches, front and rear silver skid plates, 16-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels, silver roof rails with 50kgs load-bearing, Magnite badging on the front fenders, and the puddle lamps.

Inside, the Nissan Magnite will come equipped with an eight-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, Nissan Connect, six-speaker music system, around view monitor, fully-digital seven-inch TFT MID with TPMS, steering mounted controls, engine start-stop button, wireless charging, hexagon-shaped AC vents, cruise control, second-row AC vents, rear arm-rest with cup holder and mobile holder, a 10-litre glovebox, and 60:40 split seats. The model receives safety features in the form of dual airbags, ABS with EBD, VDC, HBA, HSA, traction control, speed-sensing door lock, and an anti-roll bar.