New Renault Kiger compact SUV teased online

Jay Shah Monday 16 November 2020, 13:38 PM

Renault India has shared a teaser video of its upcoming iteration on its social media platform. The car in the video appears to be the Kiger; Renault ’s access to the sub-four metre compact SUV segment. The Kiger is underpinned by the same (CMF-A+) platform as the Triber and the upcoming Nissan Magnite which is expected to launch later this month.

Sharing the DNA with the Magnite, the Kiger is likely to Dawn a fresh look with the same drivetrain of only two petrol engines - 1.0-litre NA petrol engine and a 1.0-litre turbo-petrol engine paired to a five-speed manual and a CVT transmission. The feature and safety list on the car is also likely to overlap with its mechanical twin.

Meanwhile, the Kiger has been spotted on several occasions doing test runs on public roads and is expected to receive exterior highlights like LED DRLs, bumper-mounted headlamps, roof rails, shark fin antenna, integrated spoiler and LED tail lamps. On the inside, the Renault Kiger could be equipped with a free-standing touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay connectivity, dual-tone interior theme, digital instrument cluster, climate control and steering mounted controls.

The Kiger will be introduced in India mostly early next year. Pricing will be the most crucial point for Renault considering the recently leaked prices of the Magnite which heavily undercuts its rivals. The B-segment compact SUV is the most populated segment in the country with some cutthroat competition in the form of Hyundai Venue, Kia Sonet, Maruti Suzuki Brezza, Ford EcoSport, Tata Nexon, Mahindra XUV300, Toyota Urban Cruiser and the upcoming Nissan Magnite.