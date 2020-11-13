India-made top-eight safe cars as per Global NCAP ratings

Nikhil Puthran Friday 13 November 2020, 19:58 PM

For a long time, the safety of the occupants was compromised by most of the leading car manufacturers in the country. India being a price sensitive market, car manufacturers have been compromising on the safety aspect in lieu of delivering products with better fuel efficiency figures and affordable pricing. Over the years, Global NCAP has been testing a range of cars for adult and child occupant safety under the #SaferCarsForIndia program. Under the latest round of crash test at 64kmph, three India manufactured cars have scored a full five stars rating, while five car models have scored four stars safety rating. Read below to learn more about the findings.

Cars with Five Stars safety rating

GNCAP Test

Mahindra XUV300

Mahindra XUV300 has emerged as India’s safest car, which has earned it Global NCAP’s first-ever Safer Choice award. The compact SUV scored a full five stars rating for adult protection (scoring 16.42 out of 17) and four stars for child occupant protection (scoring 37.44 out of 49). The safety equipment list includes – front seatbelt pretensioners, driver and passenger frontal airbags, SBR, ISOFIX anchorages, and four-channel ABS.

GNCAP Test

Tata Altroz

Tata ’s premium hatchback, the Altroz ranks second on the list for safe cars in India. Tata Altroz has a full five stars rating for adult protection (scoring 16.13 out of 17) and three stars for child occupant protection (scoring 29 out of 49). The safety equipment list includes – driver seatbelt pretensioners, driver and passenger frontal airbags, SBR, ISOFIX anchorages, and four-channel ABS.

GNCAP Test

Tata Nexon

Third on the list for safe cars in India is the Tata Nexon . The compact SUV is the second product from the company to make it to the safe car list that has scored full five stars rating for adult protection (scoring 16.06 out of 17) and three stars for child occupant protection (scoring 25 out of 49). The safety equipment list includes – front seatbelt pretensioners, driver and passenger frontal airbags, SBR, ISOFIX anchorages, and four-channel ABS.

Cars with Four Stars safety rating

GNCAP Test

Mahindra Marazzo

Tested back in 2018, Mahindra’s MPV, the Marazzo had scored four stars rating for adult protection (scoring 12.85 out of 17) and two stars for child occupant protection (scoring 22.22 out of 49). This continues to be the highest four stars rated vehicle by Global NCAP, which is currently on sale in India. The safety equipment list includes – driver seatbelt pretensioners, driver and passenger frontal airbags, SBR, ISOFIX anchorages, and four-channel ABS.

GNCAP Test

Volkswagen Polo

Tested back in 2014, Volkswagen Polo scored four stars rating for adult protection (scoring 12.54 out of 17) and three stars for child occupant protection (scoring 29.91 out of 49). Although the Polo is the second car on the list with a four stars safety rating, it has scored better in terms of child occupant protection as compared to the test results of the Marazzo. In terms of safety, the test model only comes with driver and passenger frontal airbags.

GNCAP Test

Tata Tiago/Tigor

The third position on safe cars in India with four stars safety rating is shared by the Tiago and the Tigor . Tested recently, both the cars have scored four stars rating for adult protection (scoring 12.52 out of 17) and three stars for child occupant protection (scoring 34.15 out of 49). The hatchback and compact sedan siblings get standard safety equipment such as - driver seatbelt pretensioners, driver and passenger frontal airbags, SBR, and four-channel ABS.

GNCAP Test

Maruti Suzuki Brezza

India’s largest car manufacturer, Maruti Suzuki is drawing flak over poor crash-test results from some of its recent product line-up. Tested back in 2018, the Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza had scored four stars rating for adult protection (scoring 12.51 out of 17) and two stars for child occupant protection (scoring 17.93 out of 49). The safety equipment list includes – driver seatbelt pretensioners, driver and passenger frontal airbags, SBR, ISOFIX anchorages, and four-channel ABS.