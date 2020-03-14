New Hyundai Creta - Explained in detail

Nikhil Puthran Saturday 14 March 2020, 20:52 PM

The new Hyundai Creta is due for India launch on 16 March 2020. The new-generation Hyundai Creta will be available in three BS6 compliant engine options – 1.5-litre MPi petrol, 1.4-litre turbo GDi petrol and a 1.5-litre CRDi diesel engine option. The upcoming SUV will available in seven colour options, which include – typhoon silver, polar white, red mulberry, galaxy blue, lava orange, phantom black and titan grey. The Turbo GDi petrol variant is available in two dual colour and one single colour tone options, which include – deep forest, polar white with phantom black roof and lava orange with phantom black roof.

Under the hood, the 1,497cc (1.5-litre) four-cylinder petrol engine produces 112bhp at 6,300rpm and 14.7Nm of torque at 4,500rpm. The six-speed manual transmission is available in E, S and SX variants, while the Intelligent Variable transmission (IVT) option is available on SX and SX(O) variants. The 1,353 (1.4-litre) four-cylinder turbo GDi comes mated to seven-speed DCT transmission to generate 136bhp at 6,000rpm and 24.7Nm of torque between 1,500-3,200rpm. The Turbo petrol engine can be had in SX and SX(O) variants. The diesel version gets a 1,493cc (1.5-litre) four-cylinder engine that produces 112bhp at 4,000rpm and 25.5Nm of torque between 1,500rpm-2,750rpm. The six-speed manual version is available in E, EX, S, SX and SX(O) variants while the six-speed automatic is available in SX and SX(O) options.

In terms of dimensions, the new Hyundai Creta measures 4,300mm in length, 1,790mm in width, 1,635mm in height (including roof rails) and it has a wheelbase of 2,610mm. The E and the EX variants get 205/65 R16 steel wheels, while the ‘S’ variant gets 205/65 R16 styled wheel. The higher SX and SX(O) variants get 215/60 R17 alloy wheels. The standard safety feature list includes dual front airbags, ABS with EBD, dual horn, central locking, immobiliser, impact sensing door unlock, speed alert system, emergency stop signal, rear parking sensor and front seat belts. Additionally, depending on the variant, the new Creta offers electronic stability control, vehicle stability management, rear disc brakes, hill start assist control (HAC) and rear parking sensors with camera.

Convenience features like panoramic sunroof, electric parking brake with auto hold, eight-way adjustable driver seat, smart key with push-button start, drive mode select are available in top-spec manual or automatic option. The ‘EX’ and the ‘S’ variants get 20.32cms touch screen audio, while the top-spec SX and SX(O) variants get the 26.03 cm HD Infotainment with BlueLink technology. The top-spec variants also get the Bose premium sound system. The new Creta gets dual-tone black and grey interior as standard, while the all-black interior with orange pack is available only for the turbo petrol variant.

Hyundai Motor India has received 10,000 bookings for the new-gen Creta within one week of opening bookings. Customers can book the second-gen Creta for an amount of Rs 25,000 at all Hyundai dealerships or on the official website.