New Hyundai Creta to be launched in India tomorrow

Nikhil Puthran Sunday 15 March 2020, 11:01 AM

The all-new Hyundai Creta is due for launch in India tomorrow. The upcoming SUV will available in seven colour options, which include – typhoon silver, polar white, red mulberry, galaxy blue, lava orange, phantom black and titan grey. The Turbo GDi petrol variant is available in two dual colour and one single colour tone options, which include – deep forest, polar white with phantom black roof and lava orange with phantom black roof.

The updated model will be available in E, EX, S, SX and SX(O) variants. Mechanically, the new Creta is available in three engine options, the 1,497cc (1.5-litre) four-cylinder petrol engine produces 112bhp at 6,300rpm and 14.7Nm of torque at 4,500rpm. The six-speed manual transmission is available in E, S and SX variants, while the Intelligent Variable transmission (IVT) option is available on SX and SX(O) variants. The 1,353 (1.4-litre) four-cylinder turbo GDi comes mated to a seven-speed DCT transmission to generate 136bhp at 6,000rpm and 24.7Nm of torque between 1,500-3,200rpm. The Turbo petrol engine can be had in SX and SX(O) variants. The diesel version gets a 1,493cc (1.5-litre) four-cylinder engine that produces 112bhp at 4,000rpm and 25.5Nm of torque between 1,500rpm-2,750rpm. The six-speed manual version is available in E, EX, S, SX and SX(O) variants, the six-speed automatic is available in SX and SX(O) options.

Hyundai claims that the Creta is designed to offer masculine and futuristic appeal, premium features, efficient powertrain and smart technology. Based on the company's global design language –‘sensuous sportiness’, the vehicle gets distinctive highlights in the form of a three-dimensional cascading grille with muscle like vertical and horizontal patterns and sculpted bumper with skid plates. The flared wheel arches with thoughtfully crafted crease lines enhance its overall appeal. The vehicle gets separated boomerang-shaped LED DRLs, LED Head Lamps and smartly positioned fog lamps to give the SUV a futuristic look. The vehicle rides on 17-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels and side sill garnish that complete the overall design. To learn more about the new Hyundai Creta, click here.