New Honda Amaze facelift variant details leaked ahead of launch next week

Honda Cars India is preparing for the launch of the facelifted Amaze that will take place on 18 August, 2021. Ahead of the unveiling, the variant details of the updated model have been leaked on the web.

As seen in the leaked images here, the 2021 Honda Amaze facelift will be offered in four variants across two engine options. The four variants will include E, S, V, and VX. Bookings for the model opened earlier this month, details of which are available here.

Powertrain options on the Honda Amaze facelift will include a 1.2-litre petrol engine and a 1.5-litre diesel engine. The former will produce 89bhp and 110Nm of torque, while the latter produces 99bhp and 200Nm of torque. Transmission options will include a five-speed manual unit and a CVT unit.

On the outside, the upcoming Honda Amaze facelift will feature new a revised front grille, LED projector headlamps, C-shaped LED tail lights, chrome inserts on the front and rear bumpers, and new 15-inch alloy wheels. Inside, the model could get a dual-tone black and beige upholstery, an updated infotainment system, and additional features.

