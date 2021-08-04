Please Tell Us Your City

      Honda Amaze facelift bookings open; to be launched in India on 18 August, 2021

      Aditya Nadkarni

      Aditya Nadkarni

      Wednesday 04 August 2021,18:34 PM IST

      The Honda Amaze facelift will be introduced in the country on 18 August, 2021. The Japanese automobile manufacturer has commenced bookings of the updated model from today at dealerships for an amount of Rs 21,000. Alternatively, the car can also be booked on the brand’s official website for an amount of Rs 5,000.

      Left Front Three Quarter

      The Honda Amaze, which made its debut as the second-generation model in 2018, will get a revised exterior design and new features for the interior. A teaser shared by the carmaker reveals a few details such as the new projector headlamps, reworked LED tail lights, and new alloy wheels.

      Headlight

      Inside, the Honda Amaze facelift could receive changes in the form of revised upholstery, connectivity options, and a few more additional features. The Amaze currently rivals the Maruti Suzuki Dzire, Hyundai Aura, Ford Aspire, and the Tata Tigor.

      Tail Light/Tail Lamp

      Under the hood, we expect Honda Cars India to offer the Amaze facelift with the same 1.2-litre petrol engine and 1.5-litre diesel engine. The former produces 89bhp and 110Nm of torque while the latter produces 99bhp and 200Nm of torque. Transmission options including a five-speed manual unit and a CVT unit are likely to be carried over from the outgoing model for both the engine options.

