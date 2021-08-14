Please Tell Us Your City

      Mahindra introduces the brand-new XUV700

      Gajanan Kashikar

      Gajanan Kashikar

      Saturday 14 August 2021,17:47 PM IST

      The Indian car manufacturer Mahindra has revealed its all-new XUV700 worldwide along with the brand’s new logo. This new SUV will be offered in three different engine options paired with either a manual or an automatic transmission. It is going to be available in four distinctive variants, starting with MX, AX3, AX5 and the top of the range AX7. With this global debut of the XUV700, Mahindra is expected to launch the car in India in a month or two.

      Design

      For the first time, Mahindra has provided smart door handles in its vehicle. The exterior of this features modern elements such as there is a set of LED headlamps with dual C-shaped daytime running lights. Moreover, the front end also has a large waterfall shaped grille with integrated vertical blades finished in chrome. At the back, there are new LED taillamps, a roof spoiler and a shark fin antenna. Besides that, depending on the variant, the XUV700 will be offered with either 17 or 18-inches wheels.

      Mahindra XUV700 Left Front Three Quarter

      Interior

      Mahindra has made a modern cabin filled with plenty of features. There are two new 10.25-inch displays powered by AdrenoX - a digital instrument cluster and an infotainment system. However, the base variant will only get an eight-inch infotainment touchscreen and a seven-inch instrument cluster. Additionally, the XUV700 features a dual-tone interior or a single colour upholstery option, depending on the trim levels. The top of the line model will come with leatherette upholstery.

      Mahindra XUV700 Dashboard

      Features

      The XUV700 will be equipped with a big panoramic sunroof, dual-zone temperature control, seven airbags, advanced driver assistance system, dynamic stability control, four different driving modes, built-in Alexa, driver drowsiness alert, a 360-degree camera setup, 12-speaker Sony surround sound system, 60 connected car features, wireless charger and blind-spot monitoring. A few of the features will be available as an option for an extra cost.

      Mahindra XUV700 Infotainment System

      Engine and Transmission

      There will be three engine alternatives available with the XUV700 - a 2.0-litre four-cylinder turbo diesel engine producing 153bhp and 360Nm of torque while another 2.0-litre four-cylinder turbo-diesel will be capable of making 182bhp and 420Nm with a manual gearbox and 450Nm when paired with an automatic. Lastly, there is a 2.0-litre four-cylinder turbo petrol motor that generates 197bhp and 380Nm of torque. All these engines can be coupled with either a manual gearbox or an automatic transmission. Meanwhile, Mahindra will offer all-wheel drive as optional equipment for an additional price.

