A teaser shows off the new Tigor EV with Ziptron

A short video teaser released by Tata Motors has revealed the new Tigor EV with a Ziptron badge. This new sub-four metre sedan is likely to be powered by a battery and electric motor setup similar to the Nexon EV. It is expected to produce more power than the Tigor renamed Xpres-T EV for commercial use.

In the teaser video, the tiger-pattern camouflage Tigor EV is being driven alongside the Nexon EV at Kolli hills, Tamil Nadu, India. Similar to the Nexon EV, the Tigor EV is likely to get a new distinctive front end and more importantly electric blue inserts too. Meanwhile, the interior should also feature the same electric blue accents around the air-con vents, instrument cluster, and centre console.

The Tigor EV is expected to arrive with features such as a seven-inch infotainment touchscreen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, ABS with EBD, corner stability control, digital instrument cluster, and projector headlights.

Tata Tigor EV Facelift ₹ N/A Onwards

Tata | Tigor EV Facelift | Tata Tigor EV Facelift