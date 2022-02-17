  • Type your location
  • search

Please Tell Us Your City

location icon
    location iconClose
      Sorry!! No Matching Results found. Try Again.
      Close

      New BMW X3 xDrive20d Luxury Edition launched in India at Rs 65.50 lakh

      Gajanan Kashikar

      Gajanan Kashikar

      Thursday 17 February 2022,13:57 PM IST

      German carmaker BMW has launched the new X3 xDrive20d Luxury Edition variant in India at Rs 65.50 lakh (introductory, ex-showroom). The carmaker had already brought the X3 xDrive30i SportX Plus and X3 xDrive30i M Sport to the country in January 2022. Now, the X3 lineup offers a choice of three different trims with petrol and diesel powertrain options.

      This xDrive20d comes with a 1,995cc, four-cylinder, twin-turbo diesel motor mated to an eight-speed automatic gearbox. This engine produces 188bhp and 400Nm of torque. Besides this, it’s linked to a 48-volt mild hybrid system.

      The X3 facelift features restyled exterior elements. There are newly designed headlights and taillights, reshaped radiator grille, redesigned bumpers and new 19-inch alloy wheels. In addition, the SUV gets adaptive LED headlights, roof rails and window trim with aluminium finish, anti-dazzle function for side-view mirrors and a panoramic sunroof.

      Inside, the xDrive20d's interior is available in Canberra Beige with Black and Cognac tones. Moreover, BMW also offers Sensatec synthetic leather upholstery, three-zone climate control, six colours of ambient lighting, a 12.3-inch fully-digital driver display, a 12.3-inch infotainment touchscreen with BMW Live Cockpit Professional and a Harman Kardon sound system.

      BMW X3
      BMW X3 ₹ 59.90 Lakh Onwards
      All BMW CarsUpcoming BMW Cars
      BMW | bmw x3 | x3

      Latest News and Expert Reviews

      2022 Maruti Suzuki Baleno India launch on 23 February

      2022 Maruti Suzuki Baleno India launch on 23 February

      By Jay Shah02/17/2022 18:07:53

      2022 Maruti Suzuki Baleno India launch on 23 February

      New 2022 Maruti Suzuki Baleno exterior and interior design leaked

      New 2022 Maruti Suzuki Baleno exterior and interior design leaked

      By CarTrade Editorial Team02/17/2022 16:16:40

      New 2022 Maruti Suzuki Baleno exterior and interior design leaked

      New BMW X3 xDrive20d Luxury Edition launched in India at Rs 65.50 lakh

      New BMW X3 xDrive20d Luxury Edition launched in India at Rs 65.50 lakh

      By Gajanan Kashikar02/17/2022 13:26:32

      The new X3 is now available in three variants.

      2022 Maruti Suzuki Baleno - What do we know so far?

      2022 Maruti Suzuki Baleno - What do we know so far?

      By Gajanan Kashikar02/17/2022 09:41:39

      The new Baleno is expected to be launched in India by the end of February 2022.

      Nissan Magnite achieves four stars in the Global NCAP crash test

      Nissan Magnite achieves four stars in the Global NCAP crash test

      By Gajanan Kashikar02/17/2022 07:44:36

      Nissan launched the Magnite in India in December 2020.

      Renault Kiger scores four stars for adult protection in latest GNCAP tests

      Renault Kiger scores four stars for adult protection in latest GNCAP tests

      By CarTrade Editorial Team02/16/2022 18:00:30

      It also scored two stars in child occupant safety

      Honda Jazz and City get four stars in GNCAP crash test

      Honda Jazz and City get four stars in GNCAP crash test

      By Jay Shah02/16/2022 16:04:02

      Honda Jazz and City get four stars in GNCAP crash test

      Featured Cars

      Kia Carens

      Kia Carens

      ₹ 8.99 Lakh

      Avg. Ex-Showroom price
      Hyundai Venue

      Hyundai Venue

      ₹ 6.99 Lakh

      Avg. Ex-Showroom price
      Tata Nexon

      Tata Nexon

      ₹ 7.39 Lakh

      Avg. Ex-Showroom price
      Hyundai Creta

      Hyundai Creta

      ₹ 10.22 Lakh

      Avg. Ex-Showroom price
      Maruti Suzuki Baleno

      Maruti Suzuki Baleno

      ₹ 6.03 Lakh

      Avg. Ex-Showroom price
      Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift

      Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift

      ₹ 6.50 - 10.00 Lakh

      Expected launch - Feb, 2022
      Skoda Slavia

      Skoda Slavia

      ₹ 10.00 - 15.00 Lakh

      Expected launch - Feb, 2022
      Toyota Belta

      Toyota Belta

      ₹ 9.00 - 12.00 Lakh

      Expected launch - Feb, 2022
      MG ZS EV Facelift

      MG ZS EV Facelift

      ₹ 22.00 - 25.00 Lakh

      Expected launch - Feb, 2022
      Volkswagen Virtus

      Volkswagen Virtus

      ₹ 9.00 - 12.00 Lakh

      Expected launch - May, 2022
      Toyota Rumion

      Toyota Rumion

      ₹ 8.80 - 10.70 Lakh

      Expected launch - Mar, 2022
      Toyota Hilux

      Toyota Hilux

      ₹ 30.00 - 35.00 Lakh

      Expected launch - Mar, 2022
      MINI Cooper SE

      MINI Cooper SE

      ₹ 50.00 - 55.00 Lakh

      Expected launch - Apr, 2022
      Kia Carens

      Kia Carens

      ₹ 8.99 Lakh Onwards

      Avg. Ex-Showroom price
      BMW M4 Competition

      BMW M4 Competition

      ₹ 1.44 Crore Onwards

      Avg. Ex-Showroom price
      Audi Q7

      Audi Q7

      ₹ 79.99 Lakh Onwards

      Avg. Ex-Showroom price
      BMW X3

      BMW X3

      ₹ 59.90 Lakh Onwards

      Avg. Ex-Showroom price
      Toyota Camry

      Toyota Camry

      ₹ 41.70 Lakh Onwards

      Avg. Ex-Showroom price

      All Popular Cars