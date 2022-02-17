New BMW X3 xDrive20d Luxury Edition launched in India at Rs 65.50 lakh

German carmaker BMW has launched the new X3 xDrive20d Luxury Edition variant in India at Rs 65.50 lakh (introductory, ex-showroom). The carmaker had already brought the X3 xDrive30i SportX Plus and X3 xDrive30i M Sport to the country in January 2022. Now, the X3 lineup offers a choice of three different trims with petrol and diesel powertrain options.

This xDrive20d comes with a 1,995cc, four-cylinder, twin-turbo diesel motor mated to an eight-speed automatic gearbox. This engine produces 188bhp and 400Nm of torque. Besides this, it’s linked to a 48-volt mild hybrid system.

The X3 facelift features restyled exterior elements. There are newly designed headlights and taillights, reshaped radiator grille, redesigned bumpers and new 19-inch alloy wheels. In addition, the SUV gets adaptive LED headlights, roof rails and window trim with aluminium finish, anti-dazzle function for side-view mirrors and a panoramic sunroof.

Inside, the xDrive20d's interior is available in Canberra Beige with Black and Cognac tones. Moreover, BMW also offers Sensatec synthetic leather upholstery, three-zone climate control, six colours of ambient lighting, a 12.3-inch fully-digital driver display, a 12.3-inch infotainment touchscreen with BMW Live Cockpit Professional and a Harman Kardon sound system.

