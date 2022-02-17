  • Type your location
      New 2022 Maruti Suzuki Baleno exterior and interior design leaked

      CarTrade Editorial Team

      Thursday 17 February 2022,16:16 PM IST

      The exterior and interior design of the 2022 Maruti Suzuki Baleno, set to launch in India at the end of the month, has leaked onto the internet. It’s the most major update for Maruti’s largest hatchback and sees it get exterior and interior updates. 

      Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift Right Front Three Quarter

      On the outside, Maruti has updated the Baleno by giving it a new set of headlamps as well as a wider grille. In the lower section, the bumper has also been updated and there’s new housing for the fog lamps.In profile, the Baleno retains its curves but gets a new design for the alloy wheels.  At the back, there are new LED tail lamps and the reflectors that have been moved up near the number plate section. 

      Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift Dashboard

      Inside, the layout of the cabin hasn’t changed but it is now sporting a black and blue theme with silver inserts. What is new however is a flat-bottom steering wheel and the touchscreen system that’s now got a 9.0-inch floating display and will be the first car to use Suzuki’s new SmartPlay pro+ OS with a host of new features. Also new to the package will be a 360-degree camera system. 

      Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift Rear View

      The only engine on offer will be the 1.2-litre four-cylinder that produces 89bhp/113Nm. It gets ISS as standard and with either a five-speed manual or a five-speed automated manual of which the latter replaces the CVT offered in the current car. 

      This new Baleno will be offered in 11 variants. The lower-spec Sigma and Delta variants have been retained while the Zeta (O) and Alpha (O) have been newly added to the Zeta and Alpha variants. The AMT gearbox will be available in all trims except the base Sigma version.     

      Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift
      Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift ₹ 6.50 - 10.00 Lakh Estimated Price
      All Maruti Suzuki CarsUpcoming Maruti Suzuki Cars
      Maruti Suzuki | Baleno Facelift | Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift

