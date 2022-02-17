  • Type your location
      2022 Maruti Suzuki Baleno - What do we know so far?

      Gajanan Kashikar

      Thursday 17 February 2022,09:41 AM IST

      Maruti Suzuki is gearing up for the launch of the new Baleno, which is expected to happen by the end of February 2022. The firm has already opened its order books. In the meantime, we’ve come across a few spy pictures and leaked details of the Baleno. Let’s glance at all the information available about this upcoming hatchback.

      Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift Front View

      A couple of official teaser images and numerous spy shots confirm the refreshed look of the Baleno. The hatchback features a new and wider grille, LED projector headlights with integrated daytime running lights, a new front bumper and LED circular fog lamps at the front. On the other hand, the rear comes with reshaped taillights and a redesigned bumper. It’ll get restyled alloy wheels too.

      Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift Infotainment System

      Inside, the new Baleno comes with refreshed dashboard, more importantly, a new nine-inch infotainment touchscreen. What’s more, Maruti Suzuki recently released a couple of teaser videos showing off the new ‘SmartPlay Pro Plus’ infotainment system with ARKAMYS sound system and a head-up display for the Baleno. Apart from that, it’s believed that the hatchback will also come with a new flat-bottomed steering wheel, tweaked instrument cluster and reshaped centre console.

      Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift Rear View

      Maruti Suzuki is expected to offer a slew of new features in this Baleno facelift. To begin with, the hatchback could come equipped with six-airbags, rear air-con vents, cruise control and more. However, in the most recent teaser video, the carmaker revealed the 360-degree camera system for its hatchback.

      Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift Infotainment System

      According to the leaked document, the new Baleno will be offered in 11 variants. Moreover, there is an addition of two new sub-trims Zeta (O) and Alpha (O). All in all, it will be available in Sigma, Delta, Zeta and Alpha primary trims.

      The leaked document has also given information about Baleno’s powertrain. The hatchback will come powered by a 1.2-litre, four-cylinder petrol engine mated to either a manual or a new AMT gearbox instead of a CVT unit. This engine also benefits from the idle engine start-stop technology.

      Picture credits - CarWale

