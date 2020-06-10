MoRTH extends vehicle document validity till 30 September

Aditya Nadkarni Wednesday 10 June 2020, 23:30 PM

As per an advisory issued by the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH), the validity of motor vehicle documents will be extended until till 30 September. The previous advisory had resulted in the extension up to 31 July.

The previous advisory also revealed that there will be no late fees or any other type of additional charges for delayed payment of fees paid on or after 1 February.

According to the advisory issued by MoRTH, the validity of fitness certificates, permits (all types), driving license, registration of vehicles or any other concerned document whose extension of validity could not or not likely be granted due to lock-down and which had expired since 1 February, 2020 will stand extended up to 30 September.