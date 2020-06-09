Toyota adds new service initatives

CarTrade Editorial Team Tuesday 09 June 2020, 21:03 PM

Toyota has introduced two new initiatives as part of its goal to enhance the purchase process in the COVID-19 era- Flexible EMI option and Toyota Official Whatsapp.

The flexible EMI option allows for customers to convert the payment into EMI of 3/6/9 months and so on. This payment scheme comes with attractive benefits like low rate of interest and in some cases 100 per cent processing fee waiver.

‘Toyota Official WhatsApp’ service, now allows customers and the general public to reach Toyota for any enquiries or feedback, by giving a missed call or SMS ‘Hi’ to 83676 83676. Through WhatsApp, customers can get the details about new car purchases, Buy/Sell/Exchange existing vehicles, book service appointment, request for breakdown services and even provide feedback on services.

In line with its ‘Customer First’ philosophy, TKM announced several measures to support customers navigate the uncertainties of COVID 19. The company introduced the ‘Customer Connect’ Program to reinstate customer confidence through a series of service packages like extended warranty, free maintenance service, roadside assistance and SMILES pre-paid maintenance package and so on.