Mini Cooper JCW GP Inspired Edition launched at Rs 46.90 lakh

Jay Shah Friday 06 November 2020, 16:29 PM

MINI has launched the all new Cooper JCW GP Inspired Edition at Rs 46.90 lakh (ex-showroom, all India) This is the latest version of the hot hatch and will be available in an exclusive Racing Grey metallic color shade. It will be limited to 15 units and will reach the Indian shores via the CBU route.

Visually, the power packed hatchback looks more beefy and sportier than the ordinary Cooper. The front grille, door handles, fuel filler cap, exterior and inner parts of the headlights and the rear lights get gloss black inserts as part of the Piano Black exterior package. Another contrasting color addition to the car is the metallic silver roof, mirror covers and a special JCW spoiler. The car sits comfortably on 18-inch two-tone five-spoke alloy wheels surrounded by plastic cladding running from the front to the rear bumper. Also spotted is the ‘GP badge’ on the wheel caps with red brake calipers.

Mini Cooper JCW GP Inspired Edition

The unique GP logo inserts continue on the inside, uplifting the overall feel of the cabin. It can be spotted on the JCW sport seats, front floor mats, door sills, paddle shifters and the key cap. The chunky steering wheel is wrapped in ‘Walknappa’ leather with red stitching and a metal-clip marking at 12 o’clock. Placed in the centre of the dashboard is Mini’s symbolic circular 6.5-inch instrument panel surrounded by LED ring offering features like wireless connectivity, navigation, rear view camera and Visual Boost with touch functionality. It also boasts of a Harman-Kardon stereo system delivering soulful music via 12 speakers and an eight-channel digital amplifier. The panoramic sunroof gives the cabin a roomy feel.

Mini Cooper JCW GP Inspired Edition

The safety equipment on the three-door includes dual airbags, ABS, brake assist, three-point seat belts, crash sensor, park distant control, stability control, cornering brake control and run-flat indicator. To add to the abundance, there is an optional MINI Excitement Package comprising of the LED interior, ambient lighting and ground projection of the Mini logo; but only on the driver’s side door.

The driver can choose from Mid, Sport and Green mode to switch between comfort, sportiness and efficiency. Under the hood of this Mini, is a potent 2.0 litre, four-cylinder TwinPower Turbo engine making an astonishing 231bhp and a maximum torque of 320Nm. It is mated to an eight-speed Steptronic sport transmission making the minuscule sprint from 0-100kmph in just 6.1 seconds.