MG Motor India to shut its plant for one week

Aditya Nadkarni Tuesday 27 April 2021, 13:01 PM

MG Motor India will shut its plant located in Halol, Gujarat for one week, from 29 April to 5 May, 2021. The development was confirmed by Rajeev Chaba, the brand’s President and Managing Director on a social media channel.

According to Chaba, the plant closure will be undertaken to break the chain of the Coronavirus that has been on the rise once again in the recent past. A few reports also suggest that the decision for a shutdown has been taken due to a shortage of parts, although there is no official confirmation on the same.

Morris Garages also joined hands with Devnandan Gases to increase the production of medical oxygen, details of which are available here. Earlier this month, Toyota Kirloskar Motor announced that it would shut its plant for more than two weeks due to periodic maintenance.